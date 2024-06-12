To Mark Democracy Day, Sani Pardons 110 Prisoners, Convicts

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has pardoned 110 prisoners and convicts, to mark the Democracy Day.

Sani, who announced yesterday during his visit to the Kaduna Correctional Centre, said the pardon was in the exercise of power of prerogative of mercy conferred on him by Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He urged those who earned his sympathy not to go back to the bad ways that necessitated their incarceration.

According to him, “For the avoidance of doubt, I am releasing a total number of 110 convicts today to mark the celebration of our one year in office and more importantly, to celebrate the June 12, Democracy Day.

“Out of this number, there are 22 convicts who will be released on pardon under the prerogative of mercy powers conferred on me by Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“The remaining 88 convicts consist of those who have been convicted with option of fine ranging from N10,000 and above, while others have compensation to pay to their victims ranging from N150,000 and above, and in some cases, we have those with both fines and compensation elements.”

Sani said no society can exist without law and order, and urged citizens to desist from criminal activities and should obey constituted authorities.

“Our administration is anchored on justice and fairness. We are committed to bringing succour to the poor, vulnerable and underserved in Kaduna State. We have zero tolerance for discrimination.

“We strongly believe that there is inherent goodness in every person. We believe that everybody deserves a second chance. “Persons in custodial centres can turn a new leaf and contribute to the growth and development of our state,” the governor said.

He expressed concern over the high rate of inmates who are either awaiting trials or trials are ongoing considering the capacity of Custodial Centres.

Sani noted that the initial capacity of the Kaduna Custodial Centre was 500 but upgraded now to 1,100.

He added that the custodial centre has been over-stretched now with a total number of 3,000 inmates.

“I urge all of you who are about to be released to reciprocate our gesture by being of good character henceforth.

“Try and acquire one or two skills. Our administration is eager and willing to assist you in acquiring skills. It is not too late to be useful to yourself, your family and to society”, the governor advised those pardoned.

In his remarks, Isah Nuru, the controller of the Kaduna Correctional Centre, thanked the governor for the visit, which he described as a freedom and relief tour’.

According to him, the visit is a day inmates’ dreams are turned into reality, and the centre is decongested.

He said the governor’s visit is historic as he is the first governor of Kaduna State to visit the Custodial Centre to release inmates.