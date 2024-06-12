Shettima: Zeberced Group Toeing Tinubu’s Industrialisation Drive

•Lauds business conglomerate’s creation of 40,000 jobs, industrial park

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commended the efforts of Zeberced Group Ltd in the creation of 40,000 jobs and development of the Abuja Industrial Park, among other projects in the FCT.

Shettima spoke on Tuesday while interacting with journalists shortly after undertaking a tour of the company’s site at Idu, Abuja, saying its projects were in tandem with President Bola Tinubu’s industrialisation drive.

The Vice President who also inspected the production line at the company’s Plastic Pipe Factory in the area applauded their vision for creating 40,000 jobs in about 200 factories to be established in the area.

“I must confess that I am overwhelmed by what I have seen. This project is in full alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s industrialization drive. The trajectory of global growth is facing Africa and Nigeria will make or mar that transition. They have created a perfect ecosystem with infrastructure, the roads, and the railway line that will pass through this industrial zone,” the VP noted with optimism.

Assuring that the Tinubu administration remains determined to encourage investors doing business in Nigeria, Senator Shettima stated that the development of the park “is a harbinger of greater things to come for the Nigerian nation.

“This company needs to be celebrated and encouraged. Be rest assured that we are going to secure for them every government support needed to catapult them to a higher pedestal. It is a commendable effort that they believe in Nigeria,” he emphasized.

Earlier, the Managing Director/CEO of the company, Mr. Adil Ayoin Kurt, recalled that when he came to Nigeria 17 years ago, he started with a small quarry company that rose to become one of the biggest quarry operators in Africa.

While acknowledging the many opportunities that abound in Nigeria, Kurt said these opportunities brought the idea to invest in the industrialization drive in the country.

He told the Vice President that he was ready to develop the land acquired by his company, which would comprise 250 factories and 40,000 direct employees, adding that “we have already finished the infrastructure.

“There would be 200 factories and 40,000 direct employees. This is a big opportunity for us. We want to do similar industrial parks in different states in the country,” he added.

Kurt assured that soon, Nigerians would not be importing from outside the country again because as a Nigerian himself, he would train Nigerians on how to use its resources.