Group: Labour’s Insistence on N250,000 Minimum Wage Unrealistic

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





A group, the Concerned Nigerian Patriots (CNP), has described the insistence of the organised labour on N250,000 minimum wage as unrealistic, saying it was capable of plunging the country into economic recession.

The federal government and the organised private sector had proposed N62,000 minimum wage as against N250,000 being demanded by labour.

However, the state governors recently cautioned the federal government against negotiating minimum wage with labour on their behalf, insisting that they can’t afford the N62,000 minimum wage proposed by the federal government and organised labour.

But Chairman of the group, Alfa Mohammed, while addressing a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, alleged stated that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) were conniving with the Labour Party to create chaos for the Bola Tinubu-led administration, hence, their insistence on N250,000 minimum wage.

Mohammed stated: “The recent demands for an unrealistic minimum wage by the coalition of the NLC, the TUC and the Labour Party (LP) pose a significant risk of plunging Nigeria into another recession, exacerbating the economic challenges that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has been diligently working to overcome.

“This coalition’s agenda appears to be a deliberate attempt to provoke public unrest and destabilise the government.

“By advocating for a wage increase that is not financially viable, they risk inciting chaos and anarchy, which could undermine our hard-earned democracy.”

Mohammed, further alleged that their plan included a total shutdown of essential infrastructure under the guise of fighting for a living wage, potentially crippling the nation’s economy and disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable citizens.

It said the coalition continued to leverage the temporary economic hardships stemming from necessary economic reforms to call for strikes, including a recent shutdown of critical national infrastructure affecting the livelihoods of millions.

They noted: “Their insistence on a minimum wage initially set at N605,000, then N494,000, and now N250,000, is part of a broader strategy to force the government into adopting an economically unfeasible policy.

“Such a wage hike would likely lead to severe inflation, increased unemployment, decreased productivity, and greater economic hardship. We urge all Nigerians, especially our diligent workforce, to see through this veil of mischief.”

The group said when a government was sabotaged, it would be the masses who would suffer the consequences, saying that it was the responsibility of every citizen to support and pray for the success of government, not to undermine it.

Against this background, the group called on Nigerians to reject unrealistic wage demands and support what the government and private sector employers determine to be realistic and sustainable wages.

It further called on Nigerians to oppose disruptive strikes aimed at destabilising the government but insist on dialogue.

The group recommended immediate introduction of policies to reduce inflation, particularly in food, transportation, medical, agriculture, and energy sectors.

It urged the federal government to provide credit schemes for PMS-CNG conversion and CNG vehicle hire purchase.