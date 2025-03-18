NLC Replies Obasanjo, Says His Attack on Labour Uncharitable

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has dismissed as false and uncharitable allegations of compromise and poor negotiating skills levelled against leadership of the labour unions by former president Olusegun Obasanjo

While acknowledging the fact that the N70,000 new minimum wage fell short of expectations and does not reflect reality of the cost of living, the NLC said the federal government and employers of labour under auspices of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) should be blamed for their role in foisting the poor wage on the workers.

The NLC was reacting to criticism contained in Obasanjo’s recent book accusing the leadership of labour unions of failing to negotiate appropriate national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Regarding the minimum wage, the NLC said Obasanjo only rehashed the argument of organised labour that it did not even cover transportation costs for some workers, let alone food, housing, and family upkeep.

A statement signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, noted that contrary to Obasanjo’s assertion that workers have become victims of those meant to protect their interests, the leadership of organised labour made strident efforts to negotiate a reasonable wage for the workers despite the arm twisting tactics deployed by the federal government.

He said: “We are delighted to have an ally in a personality as distinguished as our former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. In his latest book, ‘Nigeria: Past and Future,’ Chief Olusegun Obasanjo rehashed our argument when he writes inter alia, “The minimum wage does not even cover transportation costs for some workers, let alone food, housing, and family upkeep.”

“It was why we asked for N610,000, which we had described as the barest acceptable minimum complete with a breakdown.

“Government and NECA for inexplicable reasons made a counter offer of N50,000 without an explanation as to how much would go to what.

“This inevitably led to a stalemate in negotiations and ultimately, a strike action which was suspended only after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over negotiations and made the offer of N70,000, a few thousands above the recommended figure by the Minimum Wage Committee.”

Ajaero said Tinubu accepted to pay the N250,000 which was the last threshold of Labour but subject to raising the pump price of petrol to N2,500 or more per litre.

He said torn between foisting additional hardship on the citizenry and taking the N70,000, the leadership of labour opted for the latter even when they knew N70,000 was inadequate just to minimise the pain.

However, Ajaero said there were some “incentives” meant to accompany the N70,000.

For instance, he explained that the minimum wage cycle was reduced from five to three years, meaning that negotiations for a new minimum wage could begin as early as 2026.

Other incentives included CNG buses for workers; free conversion kits for workers’ vehicles etc.

“Thus, this is contrary to Chief Obasanjo’s assertion that workers have become victims of those meant to protect their interests.

“Of course, we do agree with Chief Obasanjo that: ‘Workers need more attention than they are getting. It is their right, and they have been denied it for too long.’

“However, it is important to point out that it is malevolent governments and predatory employers that deny workers these rights and not union leaders.

“In every community, organisation or institution possibility does exist of bad eggs. It is the same with trade unions but it is no reason to cast aspersions on most unions as Chief Obasanjo has done. We do not know his motive,” he said

The NLC said a bit of soul-searching by Obasanjo would have made him understand that he was also culpable, right from causing the arrest and detention of union leaders to the killing of protesting workers.

“On our part here, our struggles with the government have been in the public domain, right from the unhealthy use of government institutions to hamstring us: from court injuctions to harassment by the police and other security services, and even to other hideous acts of intimidation and brutalisation of the leadership of the Congress.

“Do you still arrest or beat up people after paying them to keep quiet? There is something amiss here. This ‘senior government official close to the President’ who made this statement should be questioned more closely.

“In the alternative, he should name names. The social media space is very much available for this kind of operation.”

The NLC also weighed in on the allegation of partisanship by Obasanjo and that a trade union leader while in office, was negotiating with a political party to be adopted as a gubernatorial candidate.

“We would like to let him understand here with all due respect, that the right to political leadership as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is available to trade union leaders. The Supreme Court’s decision on this is affirmatory!

“The Nigeria Labour Congress has produced three governors straight from office. Incidentally, the first happened in Chief Obasanjo’s presidency,” it said

On Obasanjo’s concern that worried that ‘most union leaders are ineffective compared to the founding fathers’ expectations,’ the NLC accused the former President of contributing to the weakening of the labour unions in the country.