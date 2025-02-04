NLC Shelves Planned Nationwide Strike to Halt Telecoms Tariff Hike

•FG sets up 10-man committee to review rates

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the planned nationwide strike billed to commence today (Tuesday) over the recent 50 per cent increment in telecommunication tariff by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, announced the suspension after an extensive meeting with a delegation of the federal government led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, last night.

He said labour and the federal government had agreed to have a larger 10-man committee, evenly split between both parties to look at the entire tariff structure and model and come up with realistic and all inclusive recommendations.

He added that the committee is expected to come out with a report after two weeks.

Ajaero explained: “That will determine the next line of action and the process of engagement.The symbolic action of submitting the letters tomorrow (today ) will be put on hold until the outcome of such a committee. The outcome of such a committee is what will determine our next line of action in terms of protest, in terms of boycott, in terms of withdrawal of services, which are the three issues put on line.

“But we are going to use the subject of this meeting to put in our displeasure on the arbitrary tariff and the tax that is killing the workers now.The tax regime which is unbearable. So, those are actions that are still on course until they are addressed.”

Also briefing journalists after the meeting, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who spoke on behalf of the federal government, said the meeting, which was at the behest of the SGF, was aimed at maintaining industrial harmony and protecting the interest of Nigerians.

He said that the purpose of the meeting was to look into the study carried out by the NCC which led to the 50 per cent increment on telecommunications tariff.

The minister said the parties agreed to set up a 10-man committee made of representatives of the federal government and NLC to review the study by the NCC and submit its report within two weeks.

“So, the summary of it is that Labour and the Nigerian Labour Congress specifically and the delegation of the federal government have set up a committee of five each. We are going to meet here continuously for the next two weeks. And at the end of the second week, we will now come up with a recommendation that we will give to the government and the organised Labour for final consideration.

“The crux of the matter is that there is already a study that was conducted by the NCC that led them to arrive at this 50 per cent increase. Now, we are discussing this with labour. Labour has agreed that they will look at that study.

“We are going to meet here continuously for the next two weeks. Now, I think what has happened here has effectively taken out that position.Both of us have agreed. In fact, it is an attempt to put a stop to that that led us to make this meeting to happen today. And so this meeting has happened.

“Both the organised Labour, the NLC in particular, the government people have sat down here and agreed on this position. So, there won’t be any protest tomorrow by the Nigerian Labour Congress. There will be some form of report that will come up in about two weeks from now to consider the study and other considerations by both parties,” Idris said.

Present at the meeting were Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijanni; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida; Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Mohammed Dingyadi; Minister of Budget and National Planning,Atiku Bagudu, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, among others.