Who is After Pastor Iluyomade?

By Bayo Akinwale

The Pastor of City of David, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, fondly called Pastor ID, has maintained absolute silence since the issue with his parish became public. He was directed to report at the Ebute Metta Heaquaters and to attend his services there, after his suspension. He complied and has been worshipping there since then.

He has continued to maintain profound silence in spite of varying rumours and palpaple falsehood being sponsored in the media by various interests.

The latest claim is an alleged N320million debt. But this is a clear fallacy.

What could be called debt in the church account with Access Bank is N373, 578,342.77 which is actually the interest from N16.6 billion loan of the church of which N10.5 billion is the loan and N6.1billion, the interest that accrued over the years. But it is important to note that the church has paid back N7.6billion of this loan between January and June, this year. Yes, N7.6biillion paid in six months, leaving an outstanding principal of N9billion as stated by Access Bank.

In its email dated May 14, 2024 and signed by Chinelo Chinwendu Nwajagu, a Branch Manager, with the title, “Current Outstanding Balance of Trinity Towers Facility.”

The bank put the sum of N373,578,342.77 as the interest due on July 21, 2024 in addition to a total outstanding principal of N9billion.

Indeed, the N373.5million is not due for payment until July 21 but COD under Pastor Iluyomade has already deposited N200million in the account. Left then is N173million to complete the interest sum. This amount would have been raised before the July date but for this whole saga.

It is this interest sum that is now being mischievously altered and bandied in the media as debt. It is undoubtedly a hoax.

There is also the news that the COD account is being audited by KPMG. This is true. But the fact is that the Parishes of Apapa Family that Pastor ID heads are audited every year just like other RCCG Parishes.

So, if COD is being audited at this time, it is only fair that all the 60,000 Parishes of the church in Nigeria should be audited .

And just a while ago, there was this loud whispering that Pastor ID’s issues was a result of building Trinity Towers in his family name.

The hard fact however is that the cultivated lawyer and Pastor erected a timeless, iconic edifice for RCCG and not his family.

He has endured all the outrage and scandals and gave RCCG officials all the cooperation they needed for their investigation.

One of those on the investigation mission was reportedly so touched by their findings that so vindicated Pastor Iluyomade that he said, “This man deserves a better treatment”.

So, why is his name being subjected to this brazen infamy? Why is he being hounded? Is it a sin to build a glorious edifice for the Lord?

What is Christianity all about. Lord, have mercy on the church.

*Akinwale worships at COD