Mr. Eazi Explores Sports, Education Partnerships in Rwanda

As part of his mission to promote African business and highlight its potential through his gaming venture, Choplife Gaming, Nigerian music star Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known as Mr. Eazi, recently visited Rwanda to explore sports and educational collaborations.

During his visit, Mr. Eazi met with the Minister of Sports, Aurore Munyangaju, to discuss potential collaborations for sports development and creating more opportunities for young people. This meeting coincided with the NBA Basketball Africa League (BAL) finals between Al Ahly and Petro De Luanda, which took place in Rwanda. Mr Eazi’s presence showed his support for the continent’s sports growth and development.

The serial entrepreneur also engaged with the education sector, focusing on potential collaborations through the Choplife Foundation. These partnerships aim to leverage his commitment to providing resources, opportunities, and platforms for deserving students in the region.

He rounded up his trip with visits to the offices of MTN Momo and Airtel Money, key partners of Choplife Gaming, to strengthen business ties and explore further collaborative efforts.

