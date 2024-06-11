  • Tuesday, 11th June, 2024

Kano Receives Presidential Palliatives for Vulnerable People

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented  commodities, totaling 42,000 metric tons to the Kano state government for distribution  among the vulnerable individuals.

The president delivered  the commodities  through the  National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The goods comprise  maize, millet, sorghum and garri.

During the occasion held in Kano, the Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, representing the federal government,  emphasized that this act aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to mitigating the negative impact of the current economic hardship.

With this, Kano state has been apportioned 969 metric tons of maize, 1,320 metric tons of sorghum, and 417 metric tons of millet, to be distributed equitably across all local government areas.

A fraction of the food provisions, equivalent to 20  per cent, is earmarked for religious institutions, whereas three per cent will be allocated to boarding schools.

Umar also issued a caution regarding an impending flood in 2024, referencing the Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook.

Upon receiving the consignment, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf pledged adherence to the directives of the federal government in distributing the items.

Governor Yusuf issued a stern warning against any individual intending to divert  or engage in nefarious activities during the distribution process.

Expressing gratitude for the generosity of the president, Governor Yusuf extended appreciation for the goodwill gesture while appealing for continued support for the people of Kano state.

