FATE Foundation Announces Completion Two-year Futuremakers Project

FATE Foundation has announced the completion of the Aspiring Entrepreneurs Programme (AEP) Future makers Edition sponsored by Standard Chartered Foundation (SBF) and supported by Youth Business International (YBI).

Futuremakers by Standard Chartered is Standard Chartered Bank’s (SCB) global initiative to tackle inequality and promote greater economic inclusion for young people in underserved communities, especially youths and persons with disabilities. This initiative seeks to build young people’s capacity to access jobs and opportunities that will close the inequality gap.

In 2021, FATE Foundation partnered with SCB to implement the AEP Futuremakers project, designed to support underserved tertiary institution students in their penultimate or final year, and Persons with Disabilities (PWD), particularly young people, and female-led businesses.

Commenting, Executive Director, FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi said, “I am delighted to announce the successful completion of the FutureMakers project, which speaks to the power of collaboration and innovative entrepreneurship. With the support of Standard Chartered Foundation supported by Youth Business International, we have empowered a new generation of young entrepreneurs to drive economic growth and job creation in Nigeria. We remain committed to our vision to shape the future of entrepreneurship in Nigeria.”

AGM/Acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, Joke Adu said, ‘”We are delighted to host the maiden edition of the SC Pop Up. The event is designed to promote awareness on the Bank’s Supplier Diversity and Inclusion strategy for small and women owned businesses. It also amplifies the strategic support the Bank provides to aspiring entrepreneurs including those in tertiary institutions and entrepreneurs living with disability through our various Futuremakers Community Impact initiative (that focuses on education, employability, and entrepreneurship) including our AEP implemented by Fate Foundation.”