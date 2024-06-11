Edo APC Chieftain Resigns from Party, Cites Irreconcilable Differences

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

What could be described as political tsunami has hit the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the resignation of the party Vice Chairman, High Chief Francis Inegbeneki, the Uzoya of Esanland, from the party.

Inegbeneki, who formally announced his resignation from the APC while briefing journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) press centre in Benin-city, said he left because his decision was not for personal gain, but that of the public.

Also, he said that top echelons of the APC within and outside the state have reached out to him making passionate appeal to reconsider his defection, he was yet to make his next political move.

Inegbeneki disclosed that he dumped the APC after submitting a letter of resignation dated June 8, 2024, which he addressed to his Ward 9 chairman of APC in Opoji, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state.

He added that after keeping faith with the party for 25 years, some recent developments in the party in his local government area and Edo State conflicted with his core principles and values.

“It is time now to chart a new course for the good of all,” Inegbeneki noted, adding that the development in the party led him to do a serious evaluation of his political future in Edo State and determined the way forward.

Inegbeneki, who said he is not going to any other party, said that after due consultations with family, friends and political associates, he resolved to formally inform the party of his decision to resign membership of the APC and his enviable role as the state vice chairman.

According to him, “There comes a time in the life of every man when some hard decisions must be taken not only in one’s interest but in the general interest of his people. This is one of such moments. It is a hard decision but it is the best in the interest of the good people of my senatorial district.”

He, however, advised that a lot needed to be done to reposition the party in the state, and thanked his supporters and followers for their faith and loyalty through the years despite the difficult challenges.

Inegbeneki said: “To all my friends, brothers and sisters in the All Progressives Congress (APC), I wish you well and to let you know that we still remain what we are.

“I cherish our relationship, and nothing can change it. I believe in the future of Nigeria, I believe in the Renewed Hope Agenda. Together, we shall continue to work for the progress of our dear state, Edo, and the country at large.”