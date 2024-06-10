MTN Backs Super Eagles to Qualify for 2026  World Cup

Leading ICT company and Official Telecommunications Partner of the Super Eagles, MTN Nigeria, has expressed its support for Nigeria’s Super Eagles as they continue in their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Charging the Super Eagles to victory Monday (today) against Benin Republic, Tobe Okigbo, the Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria said: “The road to success is not always smooth. We are confident in the ability of the team to make Nigeria proud and qualify for the World Cup.”

The Super Eagles will play their next match against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic Monday, June 10 at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan after a nail-biting 1-1 draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, June 7, 2024.

After three consecutive draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, the Super Eagles currently sit in fifth position leaving them two points behind table leader Lesotho in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The team need to win their next two matches to boost their confidence and increase their chances of qualifying.

“This is the time for all Nigerians to come together and support the team as they seek to win the next matches and ultimately qualify for the World Cup. This is Naija where football lives and our Super Eagles are fitting ambassadors, representing our love for the game. MTN will continue to support the team,” Okigbo added.

MTN Nigeria signed a three-year deal with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) in 2021, making the company the Official Telecommunications Partner of all the football teams under the NFF.

MTN’s support for the Super Eagles was particularly visible at the last African Cup of Nations where the Super Eagles lost in the finals to the host country, Ivory Coast.

MTN Nigeria was the first company to host the Super Eagles at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja whilst assuring them of continued support.