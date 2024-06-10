Kano Recruits 5,632 Teachers, Distributes N300m Soft Loan to Them

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Government has offered full time jobs to 5,632 Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) teachers in the state.

The is even as the State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, approved the disbursement of the sum of N300 million as soft loan to teachers working under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) across the state.

Delivering his address at Government House, on Saturday in Kano, Yusuf also approved the recruitment of additional 10,000 teachers with intensified effort of continuous periodic training and retraining to achieve the vision of making “ every teacher, a caring educator.

He said: “ As part of our commitment to resurrecting/revitalising education in Kano State, I am pleased to announce several initiatives aimed at addressing the pressing challenges facing the education sector in the State.

“ The state government has offered full time job to 5,632 BESDA teachers, approved for hiring of additional 10,000 teachers with intensified effort of continuous periodic training and retraining of teachers.

“Today, I stand before you with a profound sense of duty, compelled by the pressing need to address the precarious state of our education sector.”

“As your elected governor, entrusted with the solemn responsibility of steering our state towards prosperity and progress, I cannot ignore the glaring reality that confronts us in the realm of education.”

“With education being our number one priority, and believing that education is not only a public good, but is also the greatest asset that any people can bequeath to its upcoming generation. “

The governor also announced an additional 300 state- of-the-art laboratories in 100 schools across the state. The provision of these facilities, according to him, would provide the students with hands-on experience in scientific inquiry, fostering a culture of experimentation and discovery that is essential for their future success.

In order to create a more conducive atmosphere for learning, Governor Yusuf, announced the construction of 1,000 classrooms across the state within the next academic session.

“This measure will, no doubt, mitigate classroom congestion that has become a common feature of most of our schools. We have also directed that all contractors handling inherited abandoned projects in our tertiary institutions should go back to site immediately,” he said.

The governor used the opportunity to extensively dwelt on the feats achieved by his administration within one year in office in the area of educational development in the nooks and crannies of Kano State.