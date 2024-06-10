Coronation Group Plants Over 400 Trees in Nigeria, Ghana

Nume Ekeghe

In a significant step towards sustainability, Coronation Group has launched its new initiative, ‘Trees for Tomorrow’ in celebration of World Environment Day on June 5th.

As part of this green commitment, Coronation Group employees united to plant over 400 trees across various locations in Nigeria and Ghana, where the company operates.

The initiative underscores the group’s dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

In a statement, the firm noted that the initiative was launched by the Deputy Managing Director of Coronation Merchant Bank, Paul Abiagam, along with other leaders in Coronation Group including MD/CEO, Coronation Asset Management, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, Managing Partner, Coronation Capital, Kayode Akindele, and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Coronation Group Ngozi Akinyele.

Abiagam stated, “At Coronation, we recognise the urgency of addressing environmental issues. Our ‘Trees for Tomorrow’ initiative is not just about planting trees; it’s about planting hope for a sustainable future. By actively participating in World Environment Day, we underscore our commitment to promoting sustainable practices and community involvement. Our goal of planting over 400 trees is a testament to our dedication to environmental stewardship and our belief in the collective power of individual actions.”

Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, emphasised the collective responsibility towards environmental conservation, she stated: “We must heed the call of the young people, citizens, associations and scientists urging us to take action, and radically change our relationship with nature and the planet. This collective quest for solutions is what World Environment Day is all about.”

Furthermore, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Coronation Group Limited, Ngozi Akinyele, added: “Trees for Tomorrow’ is one of several ways we are taking tangible steps towards creating a more sustainable future. By planting over 400 trees, we are not only contributing to land restoration but also promoting biodiversity, rejuvenating our natural environments, and enhancing the resilience of our ecosystems.”