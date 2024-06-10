  • Monday, 10th June, 2024

Coronation Group Plants Over 400 Trees in Nigeria, Ghana

Business | 11 mins ago

Nume Ekeghe

In a significant step towards sustainability, Coronation Group has launched its new initiative, ‘Trees for Tomorrow’ in celebration of World Environment Day on June 5th.

As part of this green commitment, Coronation Group employees united to plant over 400 trees across various locations in Nigeria and Ghana, where the company operates.

The initiative underscores the group’s dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

In a statement, the firm noted that the initiative was launched by the Deputy Managing Director of Coronation Merchant Bank, Paul Abiagam, along with other leaders in Coronation Group including MD/CEO, Coronation Asset Management, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, Managing Partner, Coronation Capital, Kayode Akindele, and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Coronation Group Ngozi Akinyele. 

Abiagam stated, “At Coronation, we recognise the urgency of addressing environmental issues. Our ‘Trees for Tomorrow’ initiative is not just about planting trees; it’s about planting hope for a sustainable future. By actively participating in World Environment Day, we underscore our commitment to promoting sustainable practices and community involvement. Our goal of planting over 400 trees is a testament to our dedication to environmental stewardship and our belief in the collective power of individual actions.”

Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, emphasised the collective responsibility towards environmental conservation, she stated:  “We must heed the call of the young people, citizens, associations and scientists urging us to take action, and radically change our relationship with nature and the planet. This collective quest for solutions is what World Environment Day is all about.”

Furthermore, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Coronation Group Limited, Ngozi Akinyele, added: “Trees for Tomorrow’ is one of several ways we are taking tangible steps towards creating a more sustainable future. By planting over 400 trees, we are not only contributing to land restoration but also promoting biodiversity, rejuvenating our natural environments, and enhancing the resilience of our ecosystems.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.