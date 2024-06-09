  • Sunday, 9th June, 2024

Sokoto to Distribute 40 Patrol Vans, 1,000 Motorcycles to Community Guards

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The Sokoto State Government has procured 40 Toyota Hilux SUVs for the newly established Community Guard Corps in line with its commitment to bring an end to insecurity in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Usman (retd.), stated this while briefing newsmen in Sokoto on Friday as part of activities marking the first anniversary of Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

He further disclosed that the state government is set to distribute 1,000 motorcycles to the community guard corps.

He said the establishment of the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps started with the 13 front-line local government areas which include Binji, Gada, Goronyo, Gudu Gwadabawa, Illela, Isa, Kebbe, Rabbah, Sabon Birni, Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno local governments.

According to him, other achievements recorded by the administration under one year include the “Purchase and distribution of 72 numbers of vehicles including Toyota Hilux and Buffalo to security agencies for effective security control in the state.

 “Prompt payment of logistics support to security agencies which led to the rescuing of more than 250 persons from bandits and safely returned to their respective communities.

“Raiding of many places where illicit drugs and other form of atrocities were committed and aerial surveillance by Nigeria Air-Force especially in the areas of insecurity.”

He, however, maintained that the current administration has only delivered a quarter of its programme on security matters while assuring all that the governor is focused on the development of the state.

Similarly, in March 2024, six months after unveiling the sets of vehicles bought by his administration to cushion the effects of subsidy removal on the citizens of the state, Aliyu handed over the vehicles to the respective drivers for proper use.

During the celebration of his 100 days in office had unveiled the vehicles, which were inaugurated by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Gingiya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto.

