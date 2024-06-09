  • Sunday, 9th June, 2024

Air Peace Announces London Flights Available Until March 2025

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, has announced the available flights for its Lagos-London-Lagos route that are bookable between now and the end of March 2025.
This means that travellers who wish to embark on the journey between now and March 2025 can book their flights today.
Air Peace’s London route, which is operated by its luxurious Boeing 777 aircraft, began on March 30, 2024, and has quickly become popular among business and leisure travelers.


Air Peace said passengers will enjoy premium seating, intercontinental meals, generous luggage allowances, and the distinctive ‘Flygerian’ experience.
“We are thrilled to inform the general public and our esteemed customers that they can now book flights for travel up to March 2025 on our London route.

This extension is perfect for those planning to travel between Nigeria and London this festive season. With a variety of benefits and packages, Air Peace ensures that passengers will enjoy bespoke comfort and safety,” the airline said in a statement signed by its management.


Air Peace said this extended availability is aimed at providing more options and convenience for passengers, “reinforcing Air Peace’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and seamless connectivity.”


“Additionally, the recent announcement of summer promo allows passengers in Nigeria to connect to London from all Air Peace domestic destinations, and London passengers to connect to various locations in Nigeria via Lagos,” the airline added.


Air Peace leads Nigeria’s aviation industry with a current network of 21 domestic routes, 10 regional routes, and seven international destinations.
The airline’s expanding fleet includes over 30 aircraft, including five brand new Embraer 195-E2s and a recent firm order for five new Embraer 175s.

