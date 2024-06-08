Tinubu: Abandoning Projects Amounts to Waste of Nation’s Resources

*New residence will encourage VP to do more, says Wike

Deji Elumoye and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday took a swipe at the past administration’s penchant for abandoning projects saying abandoning projects after spending heavily amounts to a huge waste of the nation’s resources.

Speaking at the inauguration of the official residence of the Vice President in Three Arms zone in Abuja, the President stated categorically that “I hold a very strong opinion that abandoning projects after substantial expenditure have been incurred is inherently wasteful, and it is in the best interest of the government and the public to see them through to completion.



“I therefore, once again, want to express my gratitude to the FCT Administration for taking up the responsibility and feel duty-bound to complete this project to avoid wastage of taxpayers’ money.”



Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu stressed that the inauguration of the official residence of the Vice President is in fulfillment of his promises to Nigerians, including completion of inherited projects which is one of the cardinal objectives of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that it was in the government’s best interest as well as that of the public to ensure projects are completed.



His words: “As we commission this state-of-the-art edifice as the official residence of the Vice President, we are fulfilling a longstanding commitment and reaffirming our unwavering dedication to accountability, transparency and efficient utilisation of resources for the betterment of our nation.”

Underscoring the importance of the project, the President explained that “the provision of a suitable residence for the Vice President is not merely a matter of convenience,” but also “a symbol of respect for the office and the individual who occupies it.



“However, rather than dwell on past shortcomings, we have chosen to seize this opportunity to demonstrate our resolve to confront obstacles head-on and deliver on the promises made to the Nigerian people in line with our Renewed Hope Agenda, which has the completion of inherited projects as one of its cardinal objectives,” he added.



President Tinubu applauded the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over what he described as “his achievements, commitment, and loyalty”, pointing out that the inauguration of the VP’s official residence was the ninth in the series of projects completed by the FCT Administration under his dynamic and focused leadership.

According to him, “The actions of the FCT minister and his dedication to duty are indeed remarkable and he stands as a shining example of what a public officer should be. As Victor Hugo rightly said, ‘Nothing else in the world, not even the army, is so powerful than the idea whose time has come’. Nyesom Wike is an idea whose time has come.



“He is a force of nature; coming out by 1a.m. to inspect projects is a testimony of the quality of leadership we are having in the FCDA. And what you see is essentially what you get; he shoots straight from the hip, but most importantly, he is a doer, he is a performer. I think at the behest of the President you (Wike) should stand and take a bow.”



Earlier in his remarks, FCT Minister, Wike, commended President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to completing abandoned projects across the nation, citing the Vice President’s official residence as a testament to the administration’s dedication.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Vice President’s house built at the revised cost of N21 billion, Wike said: “May God continue to bless Bola Ahmed Tinubu for knowing that if you don’t stay in a good environment, you can’t put in your best. Environment affects productivity and affects efficiency. By the time you go in here and see what is provided I am sure, Mr. Vice President will be encouraged to do more work than where he stays now. Like the ES said, everything here is provided.”



He also thanked the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio for appropriating the fund to complete the project that was awarded in 2010.

The FCT minister also threatened to blacklist Setraco for putting off the street lights on the newly commissioned Southern Parkway now renamed Bola Tinubu Way.



He said the action was unacceptable to the FCT Administration, warning if it happens again the company would not get any job in FCT again.

“Let me not forget, this morning around 1a.m, I was going round the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way, ES come, go and tell Sectraco that they put off the street lights on that way. Tell them that it is unacceptable to us. If that happens again, they won’t get any job as far as FCT is concerned. You can’t go and commission a road and name it after Mr President and after, you go and put off the lights. I will not accept it” Wike said.

Also speaking the Executive Secretary Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Shehu Ahmad Hadi, said the design and construction of the official residence for the vice president was conceived to provide a befitting accommodation for the vice president along with his supposed stuff with complimentary facilities necessary for the effective functioning of an official residence of the vice president.

He said the scope of work that was packaged under the contract consisted of about 15 units of blocks.