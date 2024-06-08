  • Saturday, 8th June, 2024

Chioma Akpotha Named USAID’s Ambassador for Nutrition

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has crowned Nollywood luminary, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha as its first Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria.

The development shines a spotlight on the pressing issue of malnutrition affecting millions of Nigerians, particularly women and children.

Akpotha in her social media post announced that, “I’m honored and humbled to officially announce my new role as the USAID/Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition. The launch event was a beautiful reminder of the power we hold when we come together to uplift our communities.

“We’re united in our commitment to a healthier, stronger Nigeria – where every child thrives and every mother is empowered against malnutrition. This partnership USAID and Helen Keller International is about more than just food. It’s about investing in our future, one nutritious meal at a time. It’s about education, empowerment, and access to nutritional awareness for young mothers.”

USAID working with the Nigerian government is vigorously tackling malnutrition by providing treatment, coordinating nutrition services, and promoting better nutrition practices.

As the Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition, Akpotha would leverage her platform and influence to raise awareness on maternal and child health, encourage healthy habits, and share vital nutritional messages.

The Mission Director, Melissa Jones, praised Akpotha’s advocacy and activism, highlighting her dedication to maternal health and child well-being.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the mission’s ongoing efforts to combat malnutrition in Nigeria. Through Chioma’s influence and the agency’s resources, they hope to foster a healthier future for the nation’s women and children.

