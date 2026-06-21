Sanwo-Olu: I’ve Started Counting My Days in Office

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Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said he has 343 days to the end of his constitutionally guaranteed eight-year tenure.

Sanwo-Olu, who said this while delivering the keynote address at the Geo-Economic Optimization Summit 2026 organised by the Citadel School of Government, founded by the Presiding Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, promised to continue to serve with passion and commitment.

Speaking on the theme, ‘From South-West Nigeria to the Globe: Lagos State as a Geoeconomic Hub,’ the governor said the reality of his approaching exit from office has made him even more determined to finish strong.

“Today, in fact, marks my 2,579th day in the service of the good people of Lagos. By the grace of God, I have 343 days left in office — and I intend to spend every one of them with the same passion, determination and spirit of service with which I began,” he said.

The governor, who assumed office on May 29, 2019 and secured re-election in 2023, will complete his second and final term on May 29, 2027.

Reflecting on his stewardship of the state, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos occupies a unique position in Nigeria and Africa, describing it as a sub-national economy carrying the weight and responsibilities of a sovereign nation.

According to him, Lagos contributes roughly one-third of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and has emerged as Africa’s second-largest metropolitan economy after Cairo, Egypt.

“Lagos is a sub-national economy that carries the weight of a nation. We contribute roughly a third of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product and we are Africa’s second-largest metropolitan economy behind only Cairo,” he said.

He noted that Lagos’ economic strength is built on a diversified base, with finance, technology, logistics, trade, creative industries and the blue economy serving as key drivers of growth.

The governor argued that Lagos’ strategic location on the Atlantic coast has historically positioned it as Nigeria’s gateway to global commerce, adding that the state continues to play a pivotal role in regional and continental trade.

“Geoeconomics is the deliberate use of economic instruments such as trade, investment, infrastructure, finance, technology and talent to secure prosperity and influence. In that regard, Lagos stands at the centre of Africa’s emerging economic story,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that Lagos’ development cannot be separated from the fortunes of the South-West region, reiterating the state’s readiness to work closely with neighbouring states to promote regional economic integration.

He pointed to Lagos’ participation in the Odu’a Group, the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission and the South-West Development Commission as evidence of its commitment to collective growth.

According to him, “when Lagos works, Nigeria works the better for it,” noting that the state carries responsibilities that extend far beyond its territorial boundaries.

The governor highlighted several landmark projects that he said have strengthened Lagos’ status as a geoeconomic hub. These include the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Dangote Refinery, the Lekki Free Zone, the Blue and Red Rail Lines, and ongoing investments in road infrastructure and power reforms.

He described the Lekki Deep Sea Port as one of the most modern ports in the world and a critical asset for regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Sanwo-Olu also praised the Dangote Refinery, saying it has helped reposition Nigeria from an importer of refined petroleum products to a producer and exporter.

On transportation, he said the state is investing heavily in rail infrastructure to improve mobility and support economic productivity.

“The Blue Line and the Red Line are already carrying Lagosians on safe electric mass transit, while the Green Line has secured federal counterpart funding,” he said.

The governor further highlighted Lagos’ growing influence in technology and innovation, noting that the city hosts the largest concentration of start-ups in Africa and continues to attract significant venture capital investment.

According to him, Lagos has produced more technology unicorns than any other African city and was recently recognised as one of the fastest-growing technology hubs globally.

Beyond economics and technology, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos has become a major centre of cultural influence through Nollywood, Afrobeats, fashion and literature.

He noted that the state government is supporting the creative industry through investments in projects such as the restoration of the National Theatre and plans for a Lagos Film City in Epe.

Despite the achievements, the governor acknowledged that Lagos continues to face significant challenges arising from rapid urbanisation and population growth.

He disclosed that the state’s population has grown from less than one million people in 1960 to over 24 million today, placing enormous pressure on housing, transportation and public infrastructure.

“Our infrastructure deficit remains vast. Rapid urbanisation presses upon housing, transport and services. These are realities we must continue to confront,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu renewed his call for a constitutional special status for Lagos, arguing that the state deserves additional support because of its strategic importance to the national economy and the heavy burden it bears as home to millions of Nigerians from every part of the country.

“We continue to press the case for a special status designation for Lagos. We believe Lagos deserves that recognition and we will continue to seek a constitutional provision to guarantee it,” he stated.

Looking ahead, the governor expressed confidence in the future of Lagos, saying the state remains focused on mass transit expansion, climate resilience, digital governance and sustainable economic growth.

He maintained that Lagos is well positioned to become one of the world’s leading cities and a major driver of Africa’s economic transformation.

“At the end of the 343 days, I will take a bow,” Sanwo-Olu said. “But until then, I will continue to serve with the same passion and commitment to ensure that Lagos becomes even better and more prosperous than we met it.”

Pastor Bakare who is the founder and Board Chairman of the Citadel School of Government, described Lagos State as a model for other states in Nigeria, saying its development trajectory offers valuable lessons on how strategic leadership, institutional continuity and economic planning can transform a sub-national entity into a globally relevant economic hub.