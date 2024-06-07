  • Friday, 7th June, 2024

The Redeemers Men Fellowship holds Annual Convention

Nigeria | 4 hours ago
L-R A/P Demola Ogunfehimi, Mr Osahon Ohuoba, Pastor Remi Morgan (Chairman Organising Committee) and Mr Mike Madugwe at the opening ceremony of Redeemers Men's Fellowship at the RCCG Redemption City Wednesday

The Redeemers Men Fellowship of the Redeemed Christian Church of God holds its annual convention at the Redemption City of God, along Km 46, Lagos Ibadan Expressway.
Themed, Riding the Wings, the three day event which commenced on Jun 5, 2024 has an array of seasoned speakers lined up for the convention.
Some of the convention activities include special talk by Pastor Mrs Folu Adeboye. Other speakers include Pastor Sunday Akande, who will be speaking on ‘’the family cohesion in turbulent times’, Pastor Bayo Olugbemi, who will be speaking on ‘riding the economic times’ as well as special empowerment seminar sessions . There will also be a prayer walk to be led by Pastor Remi Morgan.
The activities will be rounded off with a special talk and father’s blessings by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye
The Redeemers Men Fellowship is the Men’s ministry of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, with participation from all Regions of the Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide.

