SKG Pharma Hosts High-octane Annual Trade Partners Conference in Lagos

– Sets the Tone for Industry Growth

Mary Nnah

In a move poised to revolutionize the pharmaceutical landscape, SKG Pharma Limited, a trailblazing drug manufacturer in West Africa, convened its annual Trade Partners Conference in Lagos, galvanizing distributors from across Nigeria to propel business growth and fortify relationships.

The power-packed conference zeroed in on strategic relationship-building, featuring interactive sessions, awards, and the unveiling of Novadex Extra, a groundbreaking painkiller poised to transform pain management.

Managing Director of SKG Pharma, Dr. Okey Akpa, underscored the pivotal role of partnerships, declaring, “Our Trade Partners are the backbone of our success.”

Audion Pharmacy emerged as the top awardee at the National Awards, a testament to their exceptional performance and dedication. Mrs. Edith Nwachukwu, Managing Director of Audion Pharmacy, lauded the conference as a “game-changer” for the industry.

With a staggering 50+ household pharmaceutical brands in its portfolio, SKG Pharma cements its position as an industry leader. The annual Trade Partners Conference serves as a beacon of the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering growth and excellence in the pharmaceutical sector.

SKG Pharma’s launch of Novadex Extra, a novel painkiller combining paracetamol and caffeine, is set to redefine pain relief. Pharm. Victoria Okon, Head of Marketing at SKG Pharma, hailed the product as a “breakthrough” in pain management.

The conference sent a resounding message of SKG Pharma’s unwavering dedication to innovation and growth, poised to reshape the pharmaceutical landscape.