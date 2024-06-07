Etsu Nupe Wants Govts to Invest More in Health Sector

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has tasked governments in the country to invest more in the health sector to improve the living standard of the people and take health care delivery services closer to them.



Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar also challenged the wealthy as well as public spirited individuals to join in the provision of health infrastructure in their societies.

The traditional ruler made the remarks, Thursday, while speaking at the commissioning of a Primary Health Centre constructed and donated to Kanzhi Community in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State by Sunti Sugar Company.



Alhaji Abubakar who was represented by the Galadima Rabba, Alhaji Gimba Abubakar, noted that healthcare facilities are grossly inadequate in the country requiring all hands to be on deck to arrest the situation.

The monarch said the provision of standard health facilities with modern equipment will also stem medical tourism thereby saving the country hard earned foreign exchange.



He commended Sunti Sugar Company for its interventions in the various aspects of the lives of its host community recalling that the company had constructed roads and educational facilities which it donated to the people.

In his address, the General Manager of the Company, Mr. Anlo Du Pisani, said the project was one of many earmarked for the community as part of its social responsibility and the license given to it to operate within the area.



His words: “We conducted an independent needs assessment of our host community and identified priority thematic areas for development and investment and using the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as reference, we resolved to support the communities in building of a school, rehabilitation of roads, water and with the latest on building of a Health Care Centre.”



The General Manager who was represented by Mr. Barry Parking, promised that the company will not relent in its interventions towards improving the living standard of the people of the area.

The ceremony witnessed cultural displays and presentation of gifts.