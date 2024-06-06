Niger Says 14 Miners Still Trapped

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government has said that 14 miners are still trapped following last Monday’s collapse of a mine in Galkogo village in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

A statement that was issued by the state government contradicted an earlier one that was issued by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA, in which 30 miners were said to have been trapped.

However, the government’s statement, which emanated from the Ministry of Mineral Resources (MMR), confirmed that six people were rescued from the collapsed mine.

It added that the number and names of trapped miners were sourced from the district head of Galkogo.

A statement by the Information Officer of the MMR, Debie Maureen, after a visit to the mine site by the Commissioners for Mineral Resources and that of Humanitarian Affairs yesterday, said that rescue operation was still ongoing.

According to the statement, “lack of compliance and synergy between the mining company’s managing director and the district head was responsible for the collapse of the mine despite an earlier order by government banning mining in the state”

The statement strongly emphasised the importance of adhering to the governor’s order, warning that failure to do so would result in penalties.

The statement urged the site engineer “to consistently follow mining principles and operational guidelines to prevent future incidents,” and emphasised that safety should always be prioritised.

“The Niger State Ministry for Mineral Resources, in collaboration with relevant authorities and rescue teams, is working tirelessly to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining trapped individuals,” Maureen assured in the statement.