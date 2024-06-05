Bridge House College Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Harps on Diversity, Skills Inclusion

Funmi Ogundare

As Bridge House College, Ikoyi, Lagos commemorates its 20th anniversary, the management, yesterday called on schools in the country to integrate skills and diversity into their curriculum, to boost students’ academic strength.

The Vice-Principal (School Operations), Mrs. Rosemary Dokun said this during a press conference, which also featured the unveiling of its commemorative anniversary logo and hoisting of flags.

Dokun explained that diversity and skills inclusion are important aspects that all schools must pay attention to, as they go a long way in boosting children’s academic strength and ensuring that they are globally competitive.

She said another key ingredient is empathy, which she described as the foundation of human skills in problem solving and communication.

“Nowadays, everybody is taking about skills and we need to encourage students to look at that area. In Bridge House College we have project-based learning as part of our curriculum and the students are doing brilliantly. They have come up with projects that are laudable that they can use to support themselves and give back to the committee. This is one thing schools must introduce and also encourage skills,” she stated.

The Executive Director of the college, Dr. Foluke Abdulrazaq, expressed delight about its accomplishments in the last 20 years, adding that its anniversary logo represents its commitment towards embracing emerging trends, fostering continued innovation, customer satisfaction, community engagement and continuing to provide exceptional value to its partners and stakeholders.

“The new anniversary logo is designed to reflect the college’s rich history and future aspirations. This logo will be used throughout the college’s 20th anniversary year, appearing on marketing materials, social media and other communications channels,” she said.

The executive director highlighted some of its achievements including, consistent excellent results in Cambridge Assessment International Education Examinations (CAIE) over the years (Top in the World Award in Law, Top in Nigeria Awards in Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Economics and Business, high achievement awards in Psychology, Sociology, Biology, Business, Accounting, Law, Information Technology, Economics and Further Mathematics).

Others are: excellent performance in IELTS, SAT and TOEFL over the years; winner University of Dundee International Mooting Competition, Nigeria champion, 2021 and 2024, first position at the US Consulate International Education Week competition, 2023, among others.

“We are incredibly proud of our 20-year journey and the accomplishments we have made. For two decades, BHC has been a beacon of success, commitment, and innovation in the education landscape. From our humble beginnings, over the past two decades, the college has grown and evolved, achieving numerous successes and earning a reputation as a formidable and foremost 6th form college in Nigeria.”

Other programmes to commemorate the 20th anniversary include; visits to media houses, donations to schools in the neighbourhood (CSR), inauguration of a college project, as well as the anniversary lecture themed, ‘Artificial Intelligence and Education’, as well as prize-giving ceremony, scheduled to hold on June 25 at the MUSON Centre, Lagos.