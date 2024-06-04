Lagos Justice Reform Summit: ‘Improve the Judiciary’, Panelists 

It was a consensus by the Keynote Speaker, Panelists and Participants at the just concluded Lagos State Justice Reform Summit, that if the Government plans to make Lagos the economic hub of not only Nigeria but Africa, then it is time for less talk and more work by improving the Judiciary, because confidence in the Judiciary will lead to a massive increase in economic activities

With the theme ‘Enhancing the Administration of Justice for Economic Growth, Investment Protection and Security in Lagos State’, the two-day Justice Reform Summit was, according to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, geared toward meeting the legal challenges facing Lagos State, as Nigeria’s economic nerve centre, and addressing those challenges that still need to be addressed, safeguards fundamental rights, and protection of property and investments, while meeting the evolving needs of its residents.

Speaker at the Summit, Honourable Justice Rahman Oshodi, of the Criminal Division of Lagos State High Court, stated that while the State has done much in making justice available and accessible to the people, there is still that which needs to be done.

“The criminal justice system, a cornerstone of our society, needs immediate attention. Comprising law enforcement, the Judiciary, the correctional services, and the community service unit, the system in Lagos State has made strides in recent years. However, the need for improvement is pressing. We must act swiftly to create a more efficient, effective, and equitable system that genuinely serves our citizens.’’

Justice Oshodi, who traced the current development and changes within the Lagos State Judiciary, particularly in the Criminal Division, called for a working collaboration between security agencies.

“Strengthen collaboration and data sharing among criminal justice agencies through regular inter-agency meetings, joint training programmes, and integrated data management systems.”

“The Bondsmen Scheme should be institutionalised, to enhance further the bail process’s efficiency and effectiveness in Lagos State, and the building of additional custodial centres, to address overcrowding and improve inmate living conditions.”

Also speaking at the Summit, Prof Konyinsola Ajayi SAN, stated that Studies show that a failing justice system hinders societal and economic progress, stressing that Lagos needs to improve the justice system to position the State as a global commercial hub.

The Learned Senior Advocate traced the Impact of Justice on Economic Growth in the State, comparing global developments stating that: “In UK, the justice sector generated £43.7bn in revenue in 2022 – a result of years of proactive justice system enhancement’’. He further stated that, as Africa’s 5th largest economy, Lagos can leapfrog with an enhanced justice system, and that continuous improvement is required to maintain its status as a commercial hub. While unaddressed challenges could lead to losing GDP value to London Courts/Arbitration, Prof Ajayi also warned the State Government saying that: “The Executive must know and recognise that Courts are society’s one true saviour not only in election matters, but in fundamental matters of governance, peace, and security. Also: the Police, Army and EFCC cannot substitute for the court in civil claims”.