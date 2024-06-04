Emerging Africa Adopts ISO 26000 Social Responsibility Standards

Emerging Africa Group, a leading investment banking and financial services group, The has adopted the prestigious ISO 26000 Social Responsibility Guidance Standards as a reference document in its practice of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability.

With this adoption of ISO 26000, the group, which is focused on advancing the growth of African businesses and communities through Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) led solutions, is solidifying its commitment to fostering sustainable development across the region.

The adoption of the globally recognised framework of the ISO 26000 SR Guidance Standard underscores Emerging Africa’s dedication to social responsibility, aligning with the principles outlined in Clause 4 of ISO 26000. These principles encompass accountability, transparency, ethical behaviour, respect for stakeholder interests, adherence to the rule of law, compliance with international norms, and the upholding of human rights.

Expressing her excitement at the achievement of this milestone, the Executive Vice – Chair/ CEO Emerging Africa Group, Dr. Toyin F. Sanni conveyed her satisfaction with the successful completion of this project even as she looks forward to enhanced Regional and international partnerships aimed at deepening sustainable finance and investment in Africa.

According to the company, with a focus on leveraging talent, innovation, and sustainable growth, Emerging Africa creates value for stakeholders through direct equity investments in subsidiary companies and by facilitating debt and equity capital financing for Corporate and Institutional clients. Its subsidiaries span Investment Banking, Asset Management, Infrastructure Finance, Financial Technology, and Microfinance Banking, reflecting a comprehensive approach to driving economic progress.

“Emerging Africa stands as the pioneer financial services company to achieve this notablemilestone in West Africa,a testament to its steadfast dedication to sustainability and overall performance. The rigorous assessment conducted by the International Network for Corporate Social Responsibility (IN-CSR), Africa’s leading ISO 26000 Consultancy and a gold partner of the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) Canada, affirms the company’s adherence to the seven principles and seven core subjects delineated in ISO 26000:2010 Social Responsibility Guidance Standard,” the company said.

In issuing the self-declaration, Emerging Africa reinforces its pledge to uphold the principles and guidance of ISO 26000:2010, ensuring continuous adherence to international standards on social responsibility. This landmark achievement further solidifies its position as a trailblazer in driving sustainable growth and fostering positive impact within the Nigerian and African financial sector.

With the self-declaration the organisation gives a justification on its wholistic approach to sustainability and elaboration of the choices made with regards to our social responsibility framework to include the following areas:

Recognition of the seven principles and core subjects of social responsibility, Identifying and engaging stakeholders; Integration of social responsibility throughout the organisation, Alignment with National laws and industry regulations, Alignment with the Sustainable Banking and Finance Network (SBFN), Alignment with International Finance Corporation (IFC) Safeguard Policies, Recognition of the practical guidance for responsible investors in emerging markets by the British International Investment.

The President and Lead Consultant of IN-CSR, Eustace Onuegbu CMSA, who is also the Lead ISO 26000 Consultant explained the rigorous nature of this project including the several training programmes; a detailed gap analysis; design and integration of processes and procedures for alignment; monitoring and evaluation; risk management, internal audit, management reviews processes; and continual improvement processes. He further congratulated EAG for this great achievement.