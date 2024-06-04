  • Monday, 3rd June, 2024

Consulting Firm Seeks to Address Impact of ESG in Business

Business | 23 mins ago

ESG Impact Consulting Limited, a sustainability firm has announced its plan to hold the Nigeria ESG Summit/Exhibition and Award on the 31st of May 2024 in Lagos.

The Nigeria ESG Summit is a Think Tank Platform to discuss the Impact of ESG to businesses and society at large. The theme of the summit is: Achieving Sustainable Development Goal in the Socio-economic and Governance environment of our country in 2030.

The Summit is meant to explore the role of ESG in today’s Social, Economic and Governance Systems of Organization and Society at large. It will also discuss how to solve the challenges of Sustainability and provide how to integrate sustainability in your core Business Functions.

The ESG Exhibition is a platform to showcase your ESG Projects. Participating as an exhibitor at the ESG Exhibition can take you straight to your target market and demonstrate your level of support and commitment to sustainability. 

