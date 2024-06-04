Cascador Opens Applications for 2024 Entrepreneurs Cohort

Sunday Ehigiator

Cascador Entrepreneurial and Leadership Initiative, an acclaimed initiative dedicated to empowering Nigerian entrepreneurs, has announced the opening of applications for its 2024 cohort.

Since its inception in 2019, Cascador has made significant strides in supporting local business growth, providing mentorship, education, and a robust support network to foster the next generation of business leaders in Nigeria.

The 2024 Cascador program, scheduled to be held from November 4-8, 2024, at Lagos Business School, offers African entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to grow their businesses and enhance their leadership skills through direct collaboration with successful American and Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Speaking with journalists, Cascador Co-Founder, Dave DeLucia, said, “There’s so much good work to be done here in Lagos. Our participants benefit from being part of a local network that supports and nurtures their growth.

“Cascador’s program has drawn participants from across Nigeria, including major cities like Lagos, Kaduna, and Abuja, and has welcomed applicants from other African nations such as Lesotho, Kenya, and Ghana. However, its primary focus remains on Nigeria to build a strong, supportive community, “he said.