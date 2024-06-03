Lokpobiri: FG Will Continue to Rely on PTI for Manpower Devt in Oil Sector

*Institute matriculates 1,793 students

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has assured that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration will continue to rely on the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun, Delta state, for the development of manpower in the oil and gas sector.

Noting that the government was committed to strengthening infrastructure and other facilities at the institute, Lokpobiri said that PTI remains a critical centre, adding that Tinubu’s government would not neglect the institution.

The minister, who was represented by his Senior Aide, Roland Oweilaemi, gave the assurance over the weekend during PTI’s matriculation ceremony of students for the 2023/2024 academic session of the petroleum training school.

A total 1,793 students, a combination of full time and School of Industrial Continuing Education (Part-Time) students, matriculated into various programmes in the training institution.



The minister assured that PTI would continue to receive special attention from the federal government to enable it meet her mandate of churning out well-trained and qualified technicians and technologists to man the oil and gas industry.

“As the supervising Ministry, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has a keen interest in the activities of PTI based on its strategic importance as the nation’s premier Oil and Gas training Institute and Africa’s foremost Oil and Gas Technological Institute.

“It may interest you to know that Nigeria is the world’s 12th largest producer of oil and the largest in Africa. It also holds the largest natural gas reserves on the continent.



“The oil and gas sector plays a significant role in the economy contributing about 65 per cent of government revenue and over 85 per cent of total exports in Nigeria. Furthermore, the petroleum sector contributes 6.63 per cent to the nation Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“This implies that Nigeria needs a steady influx of competent technicians and technologists to sustain the current levels of production and ensure greater ability in harnessing our vast hydrocarbon potential.



“Institutions such as the PTI is poised to meet this important demand through the training and graduation of men and women that are expected to play part in this vital sector of the Nigerian economy.

“You are therefore urged to put on your utmost to ensure that you endure the rigours of education you are expected to go through in order to succeed and become veritable candidates of dedicated personnel expected to serve in the oil and gas industry,” he said.

He charged them to be committed to their academics to enable them acquire needed skills and talents to become veritable candidates of dedicated personnel expected to serve in the oil and gas industry in the country and beyond.

“The Ministry of Petroleum Resources on its part shall continue to render the much needed support to PTI through collaborations, assisting the institute’s quest towards provisions of infrastructure and facilities to enable it to meet its obligation of training and provision of middle level manpower for the oil and gas sector,” Lokpobiri added.



The Acting Principal and Chief Executive Officer of PTI Effurun, Dr. Samuel Onoji, charged the matriculating students to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations guarding their stay in the school.

Onoji, while administering the matriculation oath on students, warned that anyone who flouts the rules will face expulsion.

The principal reminded them that the federal government had declared the year 2021-2030 as Nigeria’s decade of gas, urging them to key into several opportunities during their period of study in the institution.

“This implies that our gas resource will be our transition fuel. All hands must be on deck to ensure that you develop additional skills and acquire certifications apart from your conventional certificates.

“This will enable you to stand out among your contemporaries. I am sure that by the end of your two academic sessions in this institute, you would have been equipped with knowledge and skills that will enable you to contribute your quotas to the betterment of our society,” he added.