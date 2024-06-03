Book Stakeholders Convene to Read  Author’s Debut, ‘In Such Tremendous Heat’

A new literary work, ‘In Such Tremendous Heat’ has brought together authors, literature enthusiasts and members of book communities at an intimate book-reading session.

Authored by Nigerian-British actress, Kehinde Fadipe who was recently on a tour to Nigeria, ‘In Such Tremendous Heat’ has garnered international acclaim , including featuring in The Today Show’s November 2023, ‘Read With Jenna Book Club’.

Fadipe’s literary tour which was hosted by Roving Heights and Gaia Africa blended connection, conversation, and community beautifully.

Received by esteemed Gaia Women’s Club and a host of others, Fadipe also entertained her admirers as she read excerpts from her novel, sharing heartfelt stories of three Nigerian women navigating life in Singapore.

Subsequent discussions were rich with insight and emotion, as the women of Gaia Africa asked about her writing experiences, travels, and life in Singapore. The room buzzed with laughter, empathy, and shared experiences, enhanced by exquisite drinks and food.

It concluded with a book signing session, where attendees eagerly had their copies of the book signed by Kehinde.

Fadipe’s literary homecoming was a resounding success, highlighting the growing interest in contemporary Nigerian stories and the importance of creating spaces for literary discourse. From the lively discussions at Roving Heights to the elegant evening at Gaia Africa, Kehinde’s tour celebrated stories, sisterhood, and the vibrant literary culture of Nigeria.