Super Eagles NPFL Invitees to Miss Crucial Title Chase

The NPFL title race heats up this weekend, with a compelling twist as newly-minted Super Eagles players face must-win matches this weekend, live on Beta Sports channel 244 on StarTimes.

Unfortunately for their teams, Sodiq Ismail of Remo Stars and Kenneth Igboke of Rangers International will be absent as the Super Eagles camp opens June 1 in preparation for World Cup qualifiers.

As the NPFL season reaches its climax, all eyes will be on league leaders, Rangers International as they travel to Lagos to battle relegation-threatened Sporting Lagos. The match will be played on Sunday at 4pm at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena formerly Onikan Stadium.

Can Sporting Lagos derail the Rangers’ title charge and secure their own survival in a classic David vs. Goliath clash? The stakes couldn’t be higher. However, Rangers’ star striker, Kenneth Igboke, will be absent due to the Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers’ game.

Sporting Lagos, after their promotion last season, are fighting tooth and nail to avoid an immediate return to the lower division. They currently sit in the fourteenth position.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars, sitting just four points behind Rangers, host a resilient Kano Pillars. Remo Stars’ Sodiq Ismail, their defender called up to the Super Eagles, will be absent, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this crucial encounter. Can Remo Stars maintain their title aspirations while their star defender answers national duties? The match will air live at 4pm on today. So far, Ismail has provided 13 assists for Remo Stars this season, further underlining his creative prowess from the right flank.

In other action to air live on StarTimes Beta Sports channel 244, Bendel Insurance welcome Katsina United to Benin City at 5:45 pm today.