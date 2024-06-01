Shennovates/NYSC Pitch and Win Contest Records Success



Shennovates, in line with her objectives to empower female entrepreneurs with education, access to opportunities and coaching needed to thrive recently partnered with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos to host a Pitch and Win Contest to foster entrepreneurship.

The business competition provided a platform for female Youth Corp members from different platoons to showcase their innovative business ideas spanning various sectors.



Amid an atmosphere buzzing with innovation and ambition, Corps members at the event leveraged the platform to pitch their ventures and shine. Representatives from the platoons eagerly presented their entrepreneurial ventures in industries ranging from Fashion, Agriculture, Education, Healthcare, Energy, Recycling, Transportation, Housing, Entertainment, and Sports.



The Shennovates team was led by its founder, Moyo Odejide, whose vision and leadership continue to drive initiatives that empower female entrepreneurs across Africa.



She expressed gratitude to the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Yetunde Baderinwa, for her excellent leadership and partnership as well as members of her team including Mrs. Falegon Uwem of the Legal Unit, Kolawole Adeniyi, Head Q-Commerce for Glovo App Nigeria, Segun Ojo, Co-founder/CTO at Vale, for their invaluable insights and feedback as panellists and Solomon Oto Prince David, the Lead Coach at Diction Citadel for moderating the event.