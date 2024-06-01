FG Launches NASENI-Portland CNG Conversion Centre in Abuja

Emmanuel Addeh and Sunday Aborishade in Abuja

The federal government yesterday inaugurated a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) reverse-engineering, training, filling and conversation centre established by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in conjunction with Portland Gas Limited in Abuja.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Portland Gas Limited, Mr. Folajimi Mohammed, said the NASENI-Portland partnership marked a significant step forward in Nigeria’s mission to champion natural gas initiatives.



The partnership, he said, was a testament to how the government and the private sector can leverage expertise, innovation, and creativity, explaining that CNG offers a sustainable and economically viable alternative to traditional petroleum products.



“With Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves, estimated at over 200 trillion cubic feet, we are in a steadfast position to lead this transformation. The NASENI-Portland partnership aims to harness these resources efficiently, advancing technological innovation and infrastructure development in the natural gas sector.

“Immediate adoption of CNG can bring transformative changes. Let’s take a cue from Iran, where over 3.5 million vehicles run on CNG, making it a global leader in CNG adoption.



“There is no reason why Nigeria cannot replicate and even surpass this success. With the right policies, infrastructure, and public awareness, we can transition towards a more sustainable and economically sound energy future,” he said.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for his vision to diversify the nation’s energy sources, which aims to bring down the cost of transportation in the country, Mohammed described the recent inauguration of three new upstream gas facilities by the President as a game changer.



Besides, he highlighted the President’s commitment to promoting inclusivity, economic growth, and fostering a peaceful environment for businesses to thrive.

He added that the centres would also train technicians, engineers among others so as to get advanced knowledge on CNG technologies.

He said: “As part of our expansion plans, we are focused on increasing the number of CNG refuelling stations across the country to ensure easy access for all users and establishing training centres to build capacity and facilitate the transfer of knowledge.



“These centres will train technicians, engineers, and other stakeholders in the latest CNG technologies and best practices, ensuring that we have the skilled workforce needed to support and sustain our CNG initiatives.”

Mohammed said the bold step taken by the President to remove fuel subsidy presented an opportunity to drive towards CNG, which is not only more affordable but also environmentally friendly.



“On average, a petrol vehicle consumes about 60 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to travel 250 kilometres, costing approximately N37,020, given current fuel prices. In contrast, a CNG vehicle requires about 18 standard cubic meters (scm) of gas for the same distance, costing around N3,600.

“For a 250 km drive, this translates to a significant cost saving, highlighting the economic benefits of CNG over PMS. CNG and hybrid vehicles offer better efficiency and lower emissions and by embracing CNG, we not only reduce our transportation costs but also contribute to a cleaner environment,” he added.



He equally shed more light on the company’s partnership with KIA, saying it was an alliance that aims to promote the adoption of CNG vehicles in Nigeria by developing and distributing CNG hybrid models.

“Furthermore, with KIA, we plan to retrofit hybrid CNG vehicles right from the assembling point and push these advanced vehicles into the market.

“This initiative will ensure that Nigerians have access to affordable, efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation options making it easier for Nigerians to transition to this cleaner energy alternative,” Mohammed said.