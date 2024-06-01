Dana Air CEO Meets Aviation Minister, Awaits New Fleet of Aircraft

Bennett Oghifo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dana Air, Jacky Hathiramani, has said the company is expecting a modern fleet of aircraft that would redefine air travel standards, passengers’ comfort and safety and reinforce their position as a preferred choice for travelers across Nigeria.

Hathiramani stated this recently in Abuja during a crucial meeting with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

He said, ”In line with its vision for growth, innovation and excellence, Dana Air is eagerly anticipating the arrival of brand new aircraft, which will not only enhance its operational efficiency but also elevate the overall passenger experience.

”These modern fleets of aircraft are set to redefine air travel standards, passenger comfort and safety and reinforce Dana Air’s position as a preferred choice for travelers across Nigeria.

”We are thrilled about the exciting developments on the horizon for us at Dana Air and With the support and commitment of our new investor who is likely to have a major stake, we are poised for a remarkable comeback that will exceed expectations and set new benchmarks in the aviation industry.”

The CEO of Dana Air expressed sincere apologies to the airline’s loyal customers and valued partners for the temporary absence from the market and any inconveniences that may have been experienced.

He, however, reassured them of Dana Air’s unwavering commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and customer-centric services upon return soon.