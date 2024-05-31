NAMA, DSS Collaborate to Tackle Airspace Violations

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and Department of State Services (DSS) have joined forces to end airspace violations nationwide.

Both government agencies stressed strict compliance with designated no-fly zones and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines, specifically outlined in Section 4444 of the Procedures for Air Navigation Services—Air Traffic Management (PANS-ATM).

NAMA’s Managing Director, Ahmed Umar Farouk, stressed on the need to educate airlines and pilots about established protocols and to maintain stringent security measures.

“Ensuring the safety, efficiency, and reliability of air travel within our airspace is our primary mission and it is important to adherence to established protocols and security measures,” Farouk said.

DSS Director of Security Enforcement, Steve Ojelade, emphasised the non-negotiable nature of no-fly zones, warning of severe consequences for airspace violations, including potential military intervention.