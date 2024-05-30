Standard Chartered Hosts Liverpool Football Club Legend, Glen John*

Standard Chartered Bank (Nigeria) Limited hosted its esteemed clients, children of clients, employees, and the Official Liverpool FC Club (LFC) of Nigeria to an exclusive weekend of activities with Liverpool Football Club legend, Glen Johnson in Lagos.

The weekend started with a Liverpool FC Soccer Clinic for children of clients of the Bank between the ages 5 to 18 years at the Lagos Preparatory School, Ikoyi. Over 100 children got to improve their soccer skills with the soccer legend and official LFC coaches. This was followed by an exclusive dinner for clients with Glen the coaches and LFC Legend Chaperone.

The LFC soccer clinic teaches children the fundamentals of soccer and teamwork through instruction in a fun environment. It is hinged on the Bank’s sponsorship of Liverpool FC and provides local markets with a platform to actively engage clients, staff and stakeholders.

Engaging the media on his visit, Liverpool Legend Glen Johnson said, Sports is a great unifier of people from all works or life and backgrounds and provides a rare opportunity for people to improve their quality of life, improve people relation skills, forge lifelong friendships and empower young people in their respective communities. It was a pleasure to work with all the children and volunteers from the Bank. Thank you to Standard Chartered and the SC Nigeria Limited team for a wonderful opportunity.’’

Speaking on the LFC themed weekend, Dalu Ajene, CEO of the Bank said, “Since 2010, the partnership between Standard Chartered and Liverpool FC has generated great excitement around our brand and provides outstanding opportunities for our clients to experience it. The loyalty of our clients and collaborations with the LFC fan club in Nigeria continue to amplify the brand and the beautiful partnership between Standard Chartered and Liverpool FC. This is the 3rd edition of the soccer clinic in Nigeria, with Didi ‘Dietmar’ Hamman and Patrik Berger attending the previous editions. “Initiatives like these for our customers, their children and the fan club are some of the many ways we continue to reiterate to our stakeholders that we are here for good,” concludes the bank’s CEO.