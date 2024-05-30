  • Thursday, 30th May, 2024

NNL Clubs’ Giant Slaying Runs in President Federation Cup Excite Aluo

Featured

Another breathtaking results have been recorded by the NNL Clubs in the Round of 16 after Sokoto United, Inter Lagos, EFCC, Kebbi United and El-Kanemi Warriors secured their qualification to the quarter-final of the ongoing President Federation Cup.

More remarkable was the shocking result by Sokoto United who turned back heavyweights Enyimba of Aba with a 1-0 scoreline.

In other outcome, El-Kanemi Warriors also stopped Shooting Stars of Ibadan with a similar result while Bendel Insurance slayers Wikki Tourists were eased out by fellow NNL club EFCC with a lone result.

It took a penalty shootout for Inter Lagos to be separated from Ikorodu City 4-5 after score ended 1-1 after regulation time.

This impressive show by these clubs attracted the attention of the NNL Chairman George Aluo who described their performances in the Round of 16 as solid.

“This is a solid performance from our clubs! This has shown the quality of the NNL this season and we are proud of this satisfying results.

With this their quality show, I am confident that our clubs can go all the way to the final and win this title” he said.

In the quarter-final parings, EFCC FC will tackle Kebbi United while Abia Warriors will face Sokoto United.

El-Kanemi Warriors will engage Inter Lagos and Sunshine Stars will face Kano Pillars.

Quarter-Final Pairings

EFCC FC (FCT) v Kebbi United (Kebbi)

El-Kanemi  (Borno) v Inter Lagos (Lagos)

Abia Warriors (Abia) v Sokoto United (Sokoto)

Sunshine Stars (Ondo) v Kano Pillars (Kano)

