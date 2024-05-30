Kano to Develop New Policy on Transport

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Government has concluded plans for the introduction of a new transport policy, as part of the effort to regulate and manage the entire transport system in the state.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Muhammad Diggol, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Press Centre yesterday in Kano.

He revealed that the new state Transport Policy is being developed by the Kano State Government to confront the transportation challenges being experienced in the state.

Diggol said the state also planned a stakeholders consultation to review the draft policy in order to enrich the final document to be implemented wholesomely.

He pointed out that the state government would organise a two-day stakeholders’ dialogue on the development of transport policy in Kano, which objective is to repositions the sector’s productivity.

According to him, “The vision and mission for the development of transportation in the Kano, is to provide good accessibility to socio-economic activities for all residents of Kano State within acceptable environmental standards-one that supports a modern multimodal transport system that satisfies the needs of the people of the state, and also meets the standard of a world-class city.

“With the rapid economic and urban growth in Kano, along with the growing population, development of transport policy becomes imminent.”

Some of the components of the draft transport policy documents include the provision of public transport services and other services, quality and quantity regulation standards, land use and urban planning, traffic management and rail mass transit.

Others include water transportation, air transportation, light rail transportation, freight transport and rural transport.

It will also address the methods of strengthening and enlightening the institutions in-charge of managing the transportation sector that include the Kano Metropolitan Transport Authority (KAMATA), Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) and Kano Roads And Traffic Agency (KAROTA).

Moreover, environmental, religious and cultural issues that have to do with regional economic growth, funding the transport system as well as the private sector participation will also be included.