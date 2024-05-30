  • Thursday, 30th May, 2024

Interswitch Group Empowers Top Talent at Career Fair

Business | 56 mins ago

Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has reiterated its commitment to empowering young Nigerians on their career paths for personal and professional success.

Vice President Sales and Account Management, Interswitch, Robinta Aluyi; Founder, TGL Labs, Elizabeth Okonji; Head, Employee Experience, Sahara Group, Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye, and Founder, Kendor Consulting, Adora Ikwuemesi, fielded questions from attendees and offered inspiration and empowerment by sharing extensive career-development advice and strategies on how to thrive in their respective careers.

Speaking at the event and setting the pace for the day, Founder and Group Managing Director, Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe, underscored the essence of the Interswitch Career Fair 3.0 event, highlighting that the career programme is an avenue to discover emerging talents and raise transformative leaders that can bring innovative solutions to the Nigerian economy and Africa’s labour

market.          

According to Elegbe, “The Interswitch Career Fair demonstrates our long-standing vision for African talent. At Interswitch, we host this Career Fair to support talents who can take full responsibility for leadership, good management and deliver great impact in any organisation they find themselves. This platform serves as a catalyst for any career growth, bridging the gap between top talent and opportunities.”

Delivering her keynote address, Founder, IMMERSE Coaching Company, Debola Deji-Kurunmi, said: “A job fair like Interswitch Career Fair 3.0 is created for talents ready to advance their careers in various professional fields with a driving force and a sense of vision.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.