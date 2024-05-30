Interswitch Group Empowers Top Talent at Career Fair

Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has reiterated its commitment to empowering young Nigerians on their career paths for personal and professional success.

Vice President Sales and Account Management, Interswitch, Robinta Aluyi; Founder, TGL Labs, Elizabeth Okonji; Head, Employee Experience, Sahara Group, Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye, and Founder, Kendor Consulting, Adora Ikwuemesi, fielded questions from attendees and offered inspiration and empowerment by sharing extensive career-development advice and strategies on how to thrive in their respective careers.

Speaking at the event and setting the pace for the day, Founder and Group Managing Director, Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe, underscored the essence of the Interswitch Career Fair 3.0 event, highlighting that the career programme is an avenue to discover emerging talents and raise transformative leaders that can bring innovative solutions to the Nigerian economy and Africa’s labour

market.

According to Elegbe, “The Interswitch Career Fair demonstrates our long-standing vision for African talent. At Interswitch, we host this Career Fair to support talents who can take full responsibility for leadership, good management and deliver great impact in any organisation they find themselves. This platform serves as a catalyst for any career growth, bridging the gap between top talent and opportunities.”

Delivering her keynote address, Founder, IMMERSE Coaching Company, Debola Deji-Kurunmi, said: “A job fair like Interswitch Career Fair 3.0 is created for talents ready to advance their careers in various professional fields with a driving force and a sense of vision.”