Fans Set for Magical Night with Heineken as Dortmund Dare Madrid 

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid are set to lock horns in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1 2024.

As a proud sponsor of the Champions League for over two decades, Heineken has promised to elevate the viewing experience of fans for this epic showdown.

Portfolio Manager of Premium Drinks at Nigerian Breweries Plc., Maria Shadeko, perfectly captures this essence yesterday.

“We want to give our loyal consumers and football fans a unique viewing experience to cap off a remarkable football season. We understand that not everyone can make it to Wembley, but that doesn’t mean they can’t experience the magic of the final. Heineken wants to create an atmosphere replicating the stadium’s electrifying energy, right here in Nigeria,” she noted with excitement.

Having successfully championed the “Cheers to the Real Hardcore Fans” campaign, Heineken has carefully curated a nationwide network of exclusive venues to transform the Champions League final viewing experience for everyone nationwide.

In Lagos, the centre of attraction will be at the Jewel Aeida on Lekki while others can also join the passionate crowd at Lagos Terraform or team alongside fellow hardcore fans at the Green House on Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Ave, Ikoyi.

Fans and loyal consumers in the Centre of Excellence can also witness the magic unfold at Stalad Gardens in Abule Egba.

According to the Shadeko, Abuja residents can raise a toast to the champions at Papiee’s Meatro on Ahmadu Bello Way, or experience the match in luxurious comfort at the Transcorp Hilton on Aguyi Ironsi Street.

Those in the ancient city of Ibadan are not left out, they can celebrate with fellow fans at Ori Oke Clustered Market in Mokola. In Benin City, fans can catch the action at the trendy 130 Degree Lounge.

Fans heading east can cheer their team alongside fellow football fanatics at Chilis Bar and Grill in Owerri, or celebrate at New Berries on Abakaliki Road, Enugu. For those in Awka, IBIZA on Abakaliki Street is the place to be.

Down south, Port Harcourt fans can experience the final at Oak Park and Gardens or 15 on Hebert.

This year’s final promises to be a thrilling encounter. Borussia Dortmund, a young and vibrant team will be looking to conquer Europe for the first time since 1997. Standing in their way is the mighty Real Madrid, boasting a squad brimming with experience and a hunger for their 15th Champions League title.

Maria Shadeko elaborates on the significance of the match: “This final is a clash of styles. Dortmund’s attacking prowess is undeniable, while Real Madrid are known for their tactical brilliance and experience in high-pressure situations. It’s a match that should offer us goals, drama, and everything that makes Champions League football so special.”