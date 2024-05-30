AbdulRazaq Lauds Tinubu over Launch of CNG Vehicles

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Kwara State Governor and Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has lauded President Bola Tinubu on the conversion and installation of the first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles in the country.

AbdulRazaq said the development was an offshoot of excessive reliance of petrol in the country.

The governor made the commendation in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday, during the official launch of the Rolling Energy station of CNG vehicles in Ilorin, the state capital.

The feat, described by AbdulRazaq as safer and cheaper against other automobiles run on petrol was the first of its kind in the country.

“The breathtaking exercise is an offshoot of excessive reliance of petrol judiciously corrected by President Bola Tinubu when he removed the oil subsidy,” he said.

He, however, disclosed that, the state government had converted 20 of its petrol-engine vehicles to natural gas vehicles, adding that more would soon be added to the number.

“What we are witnessing today is the beginning of new future marking the our new lifestyle,” he said, adding: “This is the direct benefit of oil subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu”

“Between last year and now, the president has given backing to natural gas over petrol. We have converted 20 government vehicles to CNG for test-drive. We shall convert all in few months,” he assured.