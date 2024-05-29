Oyinlola: Adeleke’s Performance Guarantees Him Second Term

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The former Governor of Osun State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has affirmed that the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, is guaranteed of a second tenure in view of his wonderful performance in office so far.

Prince Oyinlola stated this yesterday while featuring on a Yoruba radio programme of Rave FM, declaring that the commendable performance of Adeleke makes him unstoppable in 2026.

He also debunked what he described as lies being bandied around that the former BoT member and elder statesman, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, led hundreds of members of PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyinlola also described as laughable the claim that PDP members from Odo Otin dumped the party to follow him to the APC, saying that all those who could be described as Oyedokun’s foot soldiers are still in the PDP.

The former governor, who spoke in Yoruba, said: “As far as I’m concerned, it’s unbefitting of the calibre of Baba (Shuaib Oyedokun) to embark on such a journey unaccompanied.”

Oyinlola explained that nobody followed Oyedokun from his local government area, which he said is contrary to the principle of charity that begins at home.

He, while noting that there was nothing new happening within the ruling party in Osun State, explained that there’s nothing that can make him leave the PDP for another party unless it’s based on the consensus of leadership of the PDP nationally to merge the party with the APC.

The retired military general opined that Oyedokun would return to the PDP after leading political godson, Prince Dotun Babayemi, to the APC.

“What baba said at their unveiling in APC was that he brought the wife to the husband. No father-in-law stays in his daughter’s matrimonial home. Baba is definitely coming back to the PDP,” Oyinlola replied.

Reacting to questions from members of the public, the leader of the PDP in Osun State said he’s solidly behind the incumbent Governor Adeleke and the leadership of the PDP in Osun State.

Oyinlola said he is ready to serve Nigeria, especially the PDP, as the national chairman if the party calls on him, adding that anybody can contest any position allowed by the constitution.