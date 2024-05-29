Oshiomhole Happy  to be Part  of Okpekpe Race Success Story  

Former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he is delighted with the success story of the Okpekpe international 10km road race.

The 10th edition of the race held last Saturday in Okpekpe, a community in Etsako East Local Government of Edo State and Oshiomhole was one of the

VIP participants that completed the 10km road race.

Oshiomhole revealed after crossing the finish line how the race came about and how one of the illustrious sons of the Okpekpe community, Mike Itemuagbor decided to organise the race.

“I am delighted that what started during my time as the Governor of Edo State in 2013 has developed to become one of the best road running events in the world recognised by World Athletics,” Oshiomhole started.

“I remember when we constructed the road, there were insinuations that we have constructed a road from somewhere to nowhere. Now, the road has not only led to somewhere but has put Okpekpe and the entire Edo State on the map of the world as a destination of sort for sports,” added Oshiomhole who was mobbed by indigenes of the community as a show of appreciation for opening up their town.

Oshiomhole also has special praise for Itemuagbor, the organiser of the race.

“Mike Itemuagbor initiated the race after we constructed the road and he can be proud of what he has done, how he has put his town on the map of the world. If you google Okpekpe, the first notable thing you will see is that it is a venue for a world-class athletics event.

“The race has been endorsed by World Athletics and it is one of the most prestigious road running events in the world,” said Oshiomhole.

The senator is delighted the race is not only the first road race in Nigeria to have its course measured by a World Athletics certified course measurer, but also the first in West Africa to be granted a label (bronze) status eight years after World Athletics started classifying road races.

Okpekpe was upgraded to a silver label status in 2018 and became the first gold label 10km road race in Nigeria in 2023.

Kenyan duo of Edward Zakayo Pingua (29:31) and Gladys Kwamboka (33:05) emerged the men and women’s race winners at the weekend.