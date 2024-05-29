  • Wednesday, 29th May, 2024

Naira Remains Stable at Both Official and Parallel Market at N1339/$1, N1,520/$1

Nume Ekeghe

The naira yesterday in a rare occurrence remained unchanged at the official and parallel markets.

At the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) window, the naira closed yesterday at N1,339.33/$1, the same as Monday’s closing rate.

While also at the parallel market, naira remained unchanged also closing yesterday at N1,520/$1.

However, transaction volumes also saw a significant increase as the daily turnover increased by 81.58 per cent, reaching $328.32 million yesterday compared to $180.80 million recorded on Monday.  Additionally, the highest spot rate observed yesterday was N1,506, while the lowest spot rate recorded was N1,150.

