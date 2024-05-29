Kano Bans Street Protest As Tension Rises

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has banned all forms of street protests across the state with immediate effect.

The ban came on the heels of reports that prominent figures from the opposition party in state are allegedly sponsoring student associations and political agitators from other northwestern states to incite chaos following the impasse caused by the dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Wednesday, said: “By virtue of his position, the governor has directed the police, the Directorate of State Security Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to apprehend, detain and prosecute any individual or group partaking in demonstrations on the streets of Kano.

“This decisive action is a preemptive strategy aimed at averting any potential breakdown of law and order orchestrated by adversaries of the state.

“We are privy to credible intelligence indicating that certain prominent figures from the opposition party in Kano have devised plans to sponsor student associations and political agitators from other northwestern states to incite chaos under the guise of advocating for the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

“The state government has explicitly outlawed protests, demonstrations, or processions of any kind, and individuals found on the streets of Kano engaging in such activities will be promptly apprehended.

“Through this declaration, we caution student groups against being manipulated by troublemakers who are resolute in fomenting disorder in Kano.”

The governor urged all citizens of the state to carry on with their normal activities as the state retains its tranquility.