Abiodun Commended for Efforts on Ogun GRAs Devt

James Sowole in Abeokuta

An Egba Chief, the Osi Asoju Ogba of Egbaland in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, and a former Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Chief Bukola Olopade, has commended the leadership and approach of the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on the redevelopment plans for the Government Residential Area (GRA) schemes in the state.

Olopade, who is the Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, gave the commendation in a statement he personally signed.

According to the former commissioner, Abiodun’s initiative underscores the governor’s commitment to transforming the state and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

Historically, Olopade described the GRA in Ijemo Titun known as Ibara GRA, as a pivotal location within Abeokuta, and which offered shelter to civil servants since the inception of Ogun State in 1976.

Stating that the prime area has been underutilised and undervalued, he said the government should be commended for its efforts at transforming the property.

He said: “The current administration’s decision to rejuvenate and redevelop this prime real estate space marks a significant step towards harnessing its potential and creating value for the people of Ogun State.

“Governor Abiodun’s administration has demonstrated remarkable political will by envisioning and initiating the regeneration of Ibara GRA and the Government Housing Units at Idi Aba, among other locations.

“This project, which spans 40 hectares in Abeokuta alone, is set to deliver modern, smart cities where residents can live and work in a holistic ecosystem.

“The inclusion of between 4 and 5-bedroom housing units, complemented with world-class infrastructural facilities, is a reflection of the governor’s commitment to excellence and modern urban living.

“This redevelopment not only addresses the urgent need for modern estates across Ogun State, especially in its capital, but also showcases the ingenuity of the government in leveraging Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to drive its ISEYA initiatives.

“By prioritising local content, engaging artisans, suppliers, and developers within the state, this project is poised to create approximately 20,000 direct and indirect jobs within the construction value chain.

“Such a move, coming around the same time the state is set to host the National Sports Festival is indicative of the administration’s strategic approach to job creation, youth empowerment, and economic development.

“Governor Abiodun’s magnanimity and empathy are evident in his directive to prioritise the housing needs of civil servants through flexible options like rent-to-own, outright purchase, and mortgage facilities. This inclusive strategy, which birthed the housing schemes in Kobape, Kemta, Ilaro, Sagamu, and others, ensures that public servants across different income levels can also benefit from the new housing schemes, thereby enhancing their welfare and productivity.”