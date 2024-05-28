  • Tuesday, 28th May, 2024

Tinubu Departs Lagos for Abuja

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

* To commence projects’ inauguration in FCT

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu Tuesday morning departed Lagos for Abuja where he is scheduled to inaugurate some projects executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). 

The president, who left the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 11:25 am, was seen off by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; and some top government officials. 

While in Lagos, President Tinubu performed the official flag-off of the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway from the Victoria Island end of the 700-kilometre project, hailed as an economic and rural communities development game changer.

He also inaugurated the reconstructed Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota Expressway and the rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge, as well as virtually inaugurating the rehabilitation of 330 roads and bridges across the country.

In Abuja, the president will be inaugurating the southern Parkway from Christian Centre to Ring Road One, among other projects within the next one week.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.