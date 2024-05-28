Kefas Agbu Visits  JAC Motors  to Boost Transportation Revolution

Taraba State Governor Kefas Agbu has visited JAC Motors in China as part of efforts to boost Nigeria’s quest for a transportation revolution. The visit, which coincided with JAC’s 60th anniversary celebration, marked a major milestone in the company’s commitment to partnering with Nigerian interests.

According to a statement, Governor Agbu joined international dignitaries and public servants for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which also spotlighted JAC’s historic delivery of 30,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs) to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This move, the statement explained, is expected to pave the way for Nigeria’s access to EVs, business connections, and technology in the specialised field.

“The visit provided Governor Agbu with a firsthand look at JAC’s innovative manufacturing processes and technological advancements, strengthening the strategic partnership between the auto giant and Nigerian interests. This partnership is expected to result in the delivery of electric vehicles in Nigeria, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for an affordable and cleaner transportation system,” the statement added.

“The collaboration between Elizade and JAC is also driving innovation and investments in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles, a key step towards reducing emissions and revolutionising the automotive industry in Nigeria. This partnership is expected to catalyse technological advancement, job creation, and improved living standards in the country.”

“Governor Agbu’s visit has raised hopes for a transportation revolution in Nigeria, and the partnership between JAC and Nigerian interests is poised to make a significant impact on the country’s automotive industry and environment,” it added.