Bonny Gas Gets Eco-friendly Vessel to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Bonny Gas Transport Limited (BGT), a subsidiary of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), has chartered a newbuild vessel, Aktoras to diversify and reduce the carbon footprint of its shipping portfolio.

Aktoras, owned by Capital Gas Limited, is an innovative prototype, equipped with mega propulsion systems, a statement from NLNG stated.

It has a 174,000 m3 capacity class LNG carrier, a length of 299.6 metres, breadth (moulded) of 46.40 metres and deadweight of 81,194 tons, symbolising a pivotal addition to BGT’s fleet, leased under a bareboat charter arrangement.

During the ceremonial ship naming event at the Hyundai Heavy Industries, Shipyard, South Korea, Special Adviser to Nigerian President on Energy, Mrs. Olu Verheijen, christened the vessel as the ‘Sponsor Lady and Godmother’.