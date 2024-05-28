2024 Reis Table Tennis Tournament Climaxes in Style 

It was table tennis at its best as the third editon of the Reis Table Tennis Tournament came to a close inside the Oba of Lagos Sports Hall, Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos on Sunday.

Six games were concluded on the final day and they include the Cadet singles boys and girls, Junior singles boys and girls and the Mens and womens singles final.

In the cadet singles girls final, Aisha Raji got the better of Odunayo Adam, 3-1, and it was the same scoreline in the boys category as Muhammad Baba Yusuf from Kwara State beat Adebayo Habeeb.

In the Junior girls singles, Aisha Rabiu defeated Akanbi Taiwo 3-1, while Agunbiade Sultan had to dig deep to dismiss the challenge put up by Adesanya Sadiq in a scintillating encounter.

It was however a walk in the park for Aminat Fashola as she easily discarded Joy Emmanuel in the womens singles final 4-1.

The highlight of the Reis table tennis competition however came in the mens singles as both Akanbi Rilwan of NSCDC and Abdulfatai Abdulbasit kept spectators inside the jam-packed hall at the edge of their seats throughout the encounter.

At the end it was Abdulbasit who got the better of Rilwan 3-2, to cart away the giant trophy and the two hundred and fifty thousand naira prize money.

Eleven states and 17 clubs participated in the competition, while next year’s edition finals have been fixed for May 27, with the prize money increased to half a million naira.

Speaking after the tournament, the founder and convener of tourney, Olaseni Reis said the he was pleased with how well the tournament had turned out after three editions, with a number of lives having been built through the competition.