We’re Misled, Kano Deputy Gov Apologizes to NSA

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The Kano State Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdussalam has tendered unreserved apology to the National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, over a statement he made alleging that he was behind the current situation in Kano.

The deputy governor offered the apology while addressing a press conference early Monday morning at the Government House, in Kano.

Gwarzo, unequivocally acknowledged that government had been misled into making that allegation, saying “We apologize to the National Security Adviser, his person and office for any embarrassment and inconveniences this might have caused him”.

He said they were shocked from the begining when his name was mentioned in the plot to impose a deposed Emir in Kano.

He stated that knowing the pedigree and his integrity, Nuhu Ribadu will never come out to deny it if he is actually involved.

“We are human and can err at any time. On my behalf and the Governor of Kano state, I want to assure the NSA that we are assuring him of our continued support and cooperation in discharging his duty as the NSA.

“We were really worried and shocked when we found out that he was not behind the plan to forcefully impose a dethroned Emir on Kano, so we apologize,” he added.

The deputy governor finally called on President Bola Tinubu to thoroughly investigate the happenings in Kano to ensure that peace reigns.

